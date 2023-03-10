Buhari, Gbajabiamila mourn Lagos train accident victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the accident involving a train and Lagos staff bus as extremely distressing and sad. Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also described as regrettable the accident involving a train and a Lagos staff bus in Ikeja. Reacting to the accident, the President in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, expressed sympathy over the accident in Shogunle area of Ikeja yesterday. Buhari said: “The accident at the level crossing involving the train and the BRT staff bus is distressing and extremely sad. I pray for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the many who were injured.” He commended the Lagos State authorities and Federal Government agencies for promptly getting involved in relief work. Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila, who said the accident was avoidable, expressed grief that innocent lives of people going about their legitimate business were lost during the incident. He sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people and Government of Lagos State over the incident.
Related Articles
Man dies in shooting at Sweden shopping centre
A man has died and a woman is in hospital after a shooting at a shopping centre in Sweden, police say. People at the Emporia shopping mall in the southern city of Malmo fled in panic after hearing around 20 shots being fired, Swedish outlet TV4 said. Police have arrested a teenage boy and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fidelity Bank issues largest ticket Tier 2 local bonds in Nigeria
Fidelity Bank Plc. has successfully issued 10 years N41.21 billion in fixed rate unsecured subordinated bond at a 8.5 per cent coupon rate due in 2031, the lender has said in a statement. According to the statement, the bond issuance, which was fully subscribed given that total investor interest and commitments in the bonds […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FEC approves N2.9bn for printing of question papers, others
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N2.9 billion contracts for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials. The council also approved N1.6 billion for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some roads within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The decisions were taken at the council’s meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buharo. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)