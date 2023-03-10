Buhari, Gbajabiamila mourn Lagos train accident victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the accident involving a train and Lagos staff bus as extremely distressing and sad. Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also described as regrettable the accident involving a train and a Lagos staff bus in Ikeja. Reacting to the accident, the President in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, expressed sympathy over the accident in Shogunle area of Ikeja yesterday. Buhari said: “The accident at the level crossing involving the train and the BRT staff bus is distressing and extremely sad. I pray for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the many who were injured.” He commended the Lagos State authorities and Federal Government agencies for promptly getting involved in relief work. Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila, who said the accident was avoidable, expressed grief that innocent lives of people going about their legitimate business were lost during the incident. He sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people and Government of Lagos State over the incident.

