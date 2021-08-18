Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Ngige, Ekweremadu mourn Mantu

President Muhammadu Buhari; ex- President Goodluck Jonathan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; and ex-Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, are mourning the death of Senator Ibrahim Mantu. Also, former Senate President David Mark expressed shock and sadness over the development, describing Mantu’s death as “devastating and a huge loss to the political class”. The Plateau State-born, an ex-Deputy Senate President, reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday aged 74. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari commiserated with leaders and members of the National Assembly, friends and political associates of the deceased he said dedicated most of his life to service of his people. He believed his legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful coexistence would always be remembered. In a condolence message to the family, Jona-than described Mantu as a patriot who contributed so much to the growth of the nation’s democracy.

The Chairman of International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) said Mantu would be remembered for his efforts towards nation-building and commitment to peace, especially given his work as the Chairman of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) in Nigeria. Gbajabiamila said Mantu would be remembered for his “democratic credentials”.

The Speaker noted that Mantu contributed immensely to the growth and development of the legislature. In a condolence message to the family of the late politician, government and people of Plateau, Ngige said the country had “lost a detribalized politician whose contributions to Nigeria’s political development perfectly fitted into a pan-national paradigm”. The former Anambra State governor said: “I knew Ibrahim Mantu since the early 90s in Lagos, when he was one of the leaders of the Liberal Convention, one of the political associations that later coalesced into the National Republican Convention.” In a statement by his Media Adviser, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu, who succeeded Mantu as Deputy Senate President in 2007, said: “I received with a deep sense of loss the passing on of my predecessor distinguished Senator Ibrahim Mantu.

This is a heavy loss to the nation, particularly the legislature where his impact was greatly felt.” Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the upper chamber of the National Assembly expressed shock and sadness over Mantu’s passing. The caucus in a statement released by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said death had robbed the country of a consummate democrat and patriot. Also, the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives described Mantu as a true patriot who stood for truth, equity and democratic governance. Leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (Rivers State), said: “The caucus is saddened as Senator Mantu’s death took everyone unawares, especially this is coming at a time that the country will be in dire need of his wealth of experience as a political leader and hardline democrat.”

