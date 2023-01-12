News

Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Runsewe mourn Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, have described as shocking, the death of the founder and CEO of the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

In his condolence message issued by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President shared the pain of loss with the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood and teeming followers of her career, knowing a huge gap had been created by Anyiam- Osigwe’s exit. On his part, Gbajabiamila said the Nigerian and indeed the African movie industries have lost one of its finest and committed members.

Gbajabiamila recalled that the late Anyiam- Osigwe touched many lives positively during her lifetime, using her network of friends and associates across the continent. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker said the late AMAA founder would be remembered for her humanitarian services and positive impact on the industry. Meanwhile, Runsewe has described the death of Peace Anyiam Osigwe as painful loss to Nigeria cultural creative sector. He said: “What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole the Anyiam Osigwe family.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila adopts late vendor’s children, sets up endowment fund

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Sunday said he had adopted the children of Ifeanyichukwu Elechi, a newspaper vendor who was shot dead by one of his security aides. The Speaker disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the the Abuja Newspaper Distributors Association and Abuja Vendors […]
News

NEPC partners Tony Elumelu Foundation over N400m grant for 50 entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has received N400millioningrantfunding from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), through the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) to accelerate the performance of TEF Alumni SMEs in Nigeria within the non-oil export sector. At the signing ceremony, Executive Director/ CEO of NEPC, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, said: “NEPC is delighted to embark […]
News

NIMASA boss seeks partnership in tackling insecurity

Posted on Author Favour Egbuogu

The Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has restated the need for enhanced stakeholder collaboration in tackling maritime security in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.   Jamoh made this call in his paper titled “Enhancing Collaboration amongst Maritime Stakeholders for Improved Maritime Security in Nigeria,” which he presented […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica