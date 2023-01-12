Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Runsewe mourn Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, have described as shocking, the death of the founder and CEO of the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

In his condolence message issued by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President shared the pain of loss with the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood and teeming followers of her career, knowing a huge gap had been created by Anyiam- Osigwe’s exit. On his part, Gbajabiamila said the Nigerian and indeed the African movie industries have lost one of its finest and committed members.

Gbajabiamila recalled that the late Anyiam- Osigwe touched many lives positively during her lifetime, using her network of friends and associates across the continent. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker said the late AMAA founder would be remembered for her humanitarian services and positive impact on the industry. Meanwhile, Runsewe has described the death of Peace Anyiam Osigwe as painful loss to Nigeria cultural creative sector. He said: “What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole the Anyiam Osigwe family.”

