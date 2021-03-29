Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, Fayemi, Akeredolu, others to Tinubu: You’re a rare mentor

Tributes yesterday poured in from eminent Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamala; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Ekiti State counterpart and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over his 69th birthday.

Specifically, President Buhari congratulated Tinubu on his 69th birthday today sharing the joyous occasion with the former two-term governor of Lagos State, whose acumen and influence continue to resonate round the country and beyond.

The President added that the theme for the 12th Tinubu Colloquium for Tinubu reflected the APC’s National Leader’s patriotism and benevolence. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari joined the APC and its teeming members in congratulating Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

Commenting, Gbajabiamila, who was full of praises for the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, said Tinubu has been living a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by all.

In a statement he personally signed, the Speaker said Tinubu, a former senator and an ex-governor of Lagos State, has made his mark and has his footprints in the sand of time in the development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

He said: “This is a great day once again in the life of a great man and an exemplary leader, the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose 69th birthday should be celebrated by all. “His democratic credentials are unrivalled. His philanthropic activities transcend borders.

To the Asiwaju, life is nothing without touching the lives of people.”

On his part, Sanwo-Olu, who congratulated Tinubu, in a statement signed yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the APC chieftain was a political pathfinder, nationalist and detribalised Nigerian, who has contributed in no small measure to the socio-political and economic growth of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said Tinubu was, “a major stabilising factor for Nigeria’s current democratic dispensation.

As a pathfinder, Asiwaju charted the developmental trajectory of modern Lagos, raising the bar of governance and public service in the state and indeed, Nigeria.

“The story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without the name of the Jagaban Borgu written in gold. Thousands are today direct beneficiaries of his political benevolence.”

On his part, Fayemi in a congratulatory message signed by his CPS, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, said: “Asiwaju Tinubu’s ability to identify, nurture and engage talents is unequalled.

His life has been a testimony of human capital development in an unrelenting struggle for a better life for the people

