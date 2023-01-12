News

Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Wase felicitate Lawan at 64

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Philip Nyam Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on his 64th birthday. The President joined family members, friends, and political associates in celebrating the Senate President, who has a profile of being one of the most experienced legislators in the country, having served eight years in the House of Representatives, 1999-2007, and almost 12 years in the Senate.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President affirmed that Lawan, after leaving his career path as a lecturer and researcher, deployed his vast knowledge in shaping policies and strengthening democracy in Nigeria by always showing maturity, and advocating a win-win for all stakeholders. The President noted the historic interventions of the Senate President, particularly providing a peaceful and harmonious leadership for the 9th National Assembly that has translated into many gains for the country on legislation and passing of bills into law. He prayed for his well-being and that of his family.

Likewise, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, joined in rejoicing with Lawan. The Speaker described Lawan as a fine parliamentarian who has paid his dues over the years in the Nigerian Parliament. Gbajabiamila lauded the contributions of the President of the Senate to the Nigerian Legislature from 1999 to date, noting that as a presiding officer in the 9th Assembly, he has demonstrated his experience and expertise acquired over the years.

 

Our Reporters

