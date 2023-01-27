News

Buhari gets 78-hour ultimatum to resolve fuel crisis

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

A coalition of civil society organisations operating under the auspices of Civil Society Coalition for Economic Wellbeing and Good Governance, yesterday issued a 78-hour ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to end fuel scarcity or face mass protest. This was contained in a communique issued by the coalition after a one-day meeting in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The communique which was signed by Mr Garba Danjuma Danzi, chairman; Dr Ayodele Simon Hughes, secretarygeneral and two other executive members, lamented the difficulty faced by Nigerians over the lingering fuel scarcity across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. The groups said they had appraised the ugly trend of fuel scarcity and noted the failure of some chief executives of the government owned Nigeria National Petroleum Limited as responsible for endless scarcity of fuel and called for the sack of the Group Managing Director GMD, of NNPL, Mele Abba Kyari.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jake Swaney Explains Why a Great Company Culture Benefits Employees & the Organization

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When it initially hit the headlines in 2017, “company culture” was just another HR buzzword used to attract potential employees. However, companies from all over the world soon realized that changing the workplace culture for the better is a way forward, and ever since, a focus on company culture has been changing the way people […]
News

Nigerians must embrace tax regime in post-COVID-19 –Commissioner

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, yesterday enjoined Nigerians to embrace taxation regime system as the most potent way out of COVID- 19 pandemic. According to him, the only way out of the negative impact of the COVID-19 on the economy was for the citizens to embrace taxation. Speaking at a 2-day Academic […]
News Top Stories

Buhari flags-off $1.9bn Kano-Maradi rail line

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Ahmed Sani

…orders conclusion of financing for West-East Coastal rail   President Muhammadu Buhari has performed the virtual groundbreaking for the construction of the $1.959 billion 283-kilometre Kano-Katsina-Jibiya rail line terminating in Maradi in neighbouring Niger Republic.   The President, at the occasion, also ordered the Ministries of Transportation and Finance to conclude financial arrangements with appropriate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica