Buhari gets 78-hour ultimatum to resolve fuel crisis

A coalition of civil society organisations operating under the auspices of Civil Society Coalition for Economic Wellbeing and Good Governance, yesterday issued a 78-hour ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to end fuel scarcity or face mass protest. This was contained in a communique issued by the coalition after a one-day meeting in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The communique which was signed by Mr Garba Danjuma Danzi, chairman; Dr Ayodele Simon Hughes, secretarygeneral and two other executive members, lamented the difficulty faced by Nigerians over the lingering fuel scarcity across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. The groups said they had appraised the ugly trend of fuel scarcity and noted the failure of some chief executives of the government owned Nigeria National Petroleum Limited as responsible for endless scarcity of fuel and called for the sack of the Group Managing Director GMD, of NNPL, Mele Abba Kyari.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...