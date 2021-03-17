Buhari gets Niger Republic’s highest national award

…lauds outgoing Nigerien President, Issoufou, for good neighbourliness

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger, the highest national award in the Republic of Niger. The award was conferred on him by the outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou of that country yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari lauded the outgoing President for maintaining good neighborliness with Nigeria while in power. He equally congratulated Issoufou for successful completion of his second tenure and wining the prestigious 2020 Mo Ibrahim prize for Achievement in African Leadership, describing him as a worthy African leader.

Buhari felicitated with the outgoing leader for upholding the tenets of democracy, improving the economy of his country and consolidating the good relations that existed between both countries. “Mr. President, let me start by congratulating you on the successful completion of your second term as President of our sister country, the Republic of Niger. I also congratulate the good people of Niger for the successful conduct of a free, fair and credible election. “The achievements during your tenure as President have been widely acclaimed, including through your recent award of the Mo Ibrahim Prize.

You have earned the respect and affection of your people at home and your brethren across the border in Nigeria,’’ he said. The President, who said his first visit after swearing-in in 2015 was to Niger Republic, noted that the choice of a neighbouring country underscored the value and quality of relations between both countries. “Nigeria-Niger relations are based on a long common border and shared cultural and historical roots. Relations between the two countries have, over the years, been very cordial and fraternal. There is a spirit of good neighbourliness between us.

