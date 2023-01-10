Buhari gives security agencies May 29 deadline to eradicate oil theft

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to eradicate crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region before May 29, 2023. He warned that the Federal Government could no longer tolerate criminality.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, gave the directive on behalf of the President while addressing troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe, in Effurum, Delta State and Port Harcourt, Rivers State, respectively, on Thursday, according to a statement by Senior Adviser (Media & Communications) to Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Horatius Egua. Sylva said Nigeria could no longer tolerate the activities of the criminals who have destabilised crude oil production in the last couple of years through their criminalities.

Prior to the renewed efforts of the Federal Government in tackling the menace of crude oil thieves, the nation’s daily crude oil production was about 900,000 barrels per day but the scaled-up security efforts of the Federal Government have helped to shore up production to about 1.5 million barrels per day, according to him.

Sylva said: “Mr President has mandated us to eradicate crude oil theft. He has directed that no litre of crude oil should be stolen in the country again, especially in the South-South. He wants crude oil thieves completely eliminated by May 29 2023 as one of the legacies of his government. This is the message from Mr President. We are not where we want to be but we are happy with what we are seeing. “I am happy to hear that morale is high here.

We were here a few months ago to hand over the mandate of Mr President to you to ensure that there is zero tolerance for crude oil thief in the region. We want to thank you for what you have done so far but there is still more to be done for us to achieve 100 per cent. “Nigerians have noticed what you are doing, the managers in the oil industry have noticed what you are doing and indeed the international community have noticed what you are doing. We are happy with the improvement we see in the oil and gas sector.

We have seen significant improvement and that’s why we are here on the mandate of the president to thank you for what you are doing. He has said there should be no reason why we (Nigeria) should be losing an essential commodity that is the life wire of the country. “We are here to ask you to redouble your efforts so that we will be able to tell Nigerians and the President that we have zero tolerance for crude oil thieves.”

He said when the team visited the region about three months ago on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari, the situation was very disturbing, noting that “today we have seen a significant change in the whole thing and we are happy about it. We want to return in another few months to show Nigerians that we have successful tackles the problem of oil thief and pipeline vandalization in the country.”

He thanked the combined team of security agencies for their efforts and urged them not to relent in the feat they have achieved so far. He stated that “going forward we want to have zero tolerance for crude oil thief in the country.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mallam Mele Kyari, said the Federation Government had set up a special court to expedite the trials of suspects involved in oil thief and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region. Kyari, who also expressed gratitude to the troops for the excellent work they had been doing to restore confidence in the pipelines, said he was sure that full confidence will be restored in crude oil production in the shortest possible time.

He also expressed confidence in the collaboration between security agencies and the private security company contracted by NNPCL in the campaign to restore full confidence in the sector. The Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor, urged the troops to remain steadfast in the campaign to stamp out crude oil thieves in the country!

Those on the minister’s team besides Kyari and Irabor were the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Engr. Gbenga Komolafe and the Chief Executive Offer of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Engr. Farouk Ahmed

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...