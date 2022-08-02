News

Buhari gives security forces full freedom to end insecurity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the security agencies full freedom to deal with terrorists, bandits and kidnappers across the country.

This came as he condemned the recent attacks in Plateau and Kaduna states.

It would be recalled that no fewer than seven persons were killed in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Sunday.

The killing came less than 24 hours after 18 other persons lost their lives during a clash between bandits and members of vigilante group in the Wase Council Area of the state.

Similarly, villagers in Damari, Birnin-Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State last Friday following continuous attacks on the community by terrorists.

Three persons were reportedly killed while no fewer than 13 of the villagers were abducted between Monday and Tuesday unchallenged.

In the same community, about three weeks ago, a clash between some bandits and a splinter Boko Haram sect – the Ansaru, had left two locals dead while the casualty figures on the sides of the hoodlums could not be ascertained.

Also, about 20 persons were killed in Duma village, Tureta Local Government of Sokoto state, by bandits last week.

Apparently responding to these attacks, Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari paid his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the recent barbaric terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FUOYE: Suspended bursar alleges harassment

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Bursar of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Mrs Bolatito Akande, has alleged harassment and humiliation in the hands of security agents acting on the instruction of the school authority after being ‘illegally’ suspended.   This was coming a few days after the removal of the institution’s Registrar, Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya. Akande, who was […]
News

NB opens 2022 Maltina Teacher Award

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Submission of entries for the 2022 Maltina Teacher of The Year Award (MTOTY), the eighth in the series, was yesterday flaggedoff by the management of Nigerian Breweries Plc, manufacturers of Maltina drink. The Company Secretary/ Legal Director, Mr. Uaboi Agbebaku, who declared the entries of the eighth edition of the award open during a press […]
News

Edo PDP Crisis: Obaseki urges unhappy members to leave

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, ashas told the National Vice Chairman South South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih and others to accept his position as the leader of the party in the State or leave the party Obaseki gave the warning in Benin City, at the weekend, during an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica