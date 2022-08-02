Buhari gives security forces full freedom to end insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the security agencies full freedom to deal with terrorists, bandits and kidnappers across the country.

This came as he condemned the recent attacks in Plateau and Kaduna states.

It would be recalled that no fewer than seven persons were killed in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Sunday.

The killing came less than 24 hours after 18 other persons lost their lives during a clash between bandits and members of vigilante group in the Wase Council Area of the state.

Similarly, villagers in Damari, Birnin-Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State last Friday following continuous attacks on the community by terrorists.

Three persons were reportedly killed while no fewer than 13 of the villagers were abducted between Monday and Tuesday unchallenged.

In the same community, about three weeks ago, a clash between some bandits and a splinter Boko Haram sect – the Ansaru, had left two locals dead while the casualty figures on the sides of the hoodlums could not be ascertained.

Also, about 20 persons were killed in Duma village, Tureta Local Government of Sokoto state, by bandits last week.

Apparently responding to these attacks, Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari paid his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the recent barbaric terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states.

