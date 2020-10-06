Buhari gives teachers lifeline

PRegina Otokpa Abuja

resident Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled robust policies to boost the teaching profession in Nigeria. As a first step, the president has approved a special salary scale for basic and secondary school teachers, increased retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65, and the number of service years from 35 to 40.

Also, it is now a policy that students studying Education courses in universities and Colleges of Education are entitled to bursary award, stipends and automatic employment. These were parts of ongoing moves by the Federal Government to revitalise and reposition the teaching profession in the country by introducing what was described as “fundamental and far-reaching changes.”

Over the years, Nigerian teachers have continued to agitate for, amongst others, an increase in their retirement age, welfare and salaries. According to President Buhari, a review of teachers’ development policies had revealed huge gaps in quantity and quality of teachers at all levels of the nation’s education system.

The president, represented by Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, rolled out the plans at the 2020 World Teachers Day celebration in Abuja, yesterday. The theme of this year celebration was “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future”.

The president said implementation of the new policies was to attract best brains into the teaching profession and encourage teachers in delivering better services that would produce quality students who would in turn contribute to national development.

His words: “Government notes the emergency situation in our educational system with particular reference to the dearth of qualified and dedicated teachers to enhance the quality of teaching and learning at all levels of our educational system.

“To address these challenges and set our country on the path of industrialisation where our educational system will produce the needed skills and manpower, I have approved the following: “The reintroduction of bursary award to education students in universities and colleges of education with assurance of automatic employment upon graduation, payment of stipends to Bachelor of Education students as well as granting them automatic employment after graduation is now a government policy.

“The Tertiary Education Fund (TETFUND) will now fund teaching practice in universities and colleges of education, special salary scale for teachers in basic and secondary schools, including provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowance.

“Special teacher pension scheme to enable the teaching profession retain its experienced talent as well as extend teachers retirement age to 65 years and teachers service years to 40, create a career path policy for teaching profession in Nigeria and, teachers conversion programme and ICT training to mitigate the current dearth of qualified teachers in the school system.”

Buhari also approved the following incentives to motivate and restore the lost glory of teachers: building of low cost houses for teachers in rural areas, sponsorship of teachers to at least one refresher training per annum, expansion of annual presidential teachers and schools awards to cover more categories with outstanding winners to be considered for National Awards and National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) awards.

Others are: Prompt pay ment of salaries and other entitlements, including consideration for first line charge in annual budgets, timely promotion of teachers to eliminate stagnation, provision of loan facilities, free tuition and automatic admission for biological children of teachers in their respective schools to encourage and retain them in the system.

“The minister of education is hereby directed to ensure an accelerated implementation of these policies and measures in collaboration/liaison with states/local governments, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and other relevant agencies in the system to enthrone a culture of competence, discipline, dedication, increased learning outcomes and better service delivery in the education sector in Nigeria.”

On his part, the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajuiba, identified the teaching profession as the greatest profession in the world, which must be accorded adequate recognition and respect.

Nwajuiba noted that the picture of a Nigerian teacher in the 1960s and 1970s, which connotes discipline needed to be replicated in today’s profession. According to him, having a day to celebrate the teacher is just but a token gesture of recognition to the sacrificial contribution of teachers.

Reacting to the president’s pronouncements, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) expressed deep gratitude for the new polices and measures, which would help make life more meaningful for teachers in Nigeria and attract more persons to the profession.

General Secretary of NUT, Mike Ene, who spoke with New Telegraph, however, appealed to the relevant agencies saddled with responsibilities of implementing the policies to speed up the process. “In no small measure, teachers and the NUT are grateful to President Buhari.

That is the way to go; when you declare an emergency on anything, it means that thing needs a surgical blade and Buhari has graciously come to taking responsibility by using a surgical blade in the education industry.

“The primary and secondary school teachers are the foundation. What Buhari has done today is so gratifying to the teachers of this country, it will enable them and the NUT to do more.

“We want to beg all those whose duty it is to ensure that these things are implemented to speed up the process of implementation. “We want to appeal to National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Federal Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education and other bodies, even NUT that needs to make these things happen, not to bring technical issues, either to kill or delay this good ambition that will take our education to the next level.”

Also, Lagos State Chairman of NUT, Mr. Adedoyin Adesina, commended Buhari’s approval of new salary structure for teachers nationwide. Adesina expressed delight with the development, saying it would boost teachers’ morale and ensure efficient service delivery

This is a major change in the face of our education; the decision by Mr. President would go a long way in making teachers do credibly well and effectively turn out good results. “It is a welcome development because when teachers spend more years in their work they age with grace and become more experienced to give their very best.

“Indeed, the decision would change the face of teaching in Nigeria, because teachers have in the past not been catered for by past administrations,” the NUT chairman said.

President of NUT, Nasir Idris, who urged government to ensure strict compliance of schools to COVID-19 protocols on safe reopening of schools, said 39 million youngsters were affected by the closure of schools in the country. Idris, who said the use of technology and distance/ online learning could not replace school community, stressed that “face-to-face interaction between the teachers and the learners is crucial to the learning and development process.

“This means that teachers need to be provided with opportunities for regular training and continuing professional development; be provided with a conducive and safe school environments; be adequately equipped and be empowered and supported to be able to meet the new challenges and demands of the 21st century and to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

