Buhari: Global response to COVID-19 segmented, discriminatory

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the global response to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) as not only segmented but discriminatory.

Buhari said this Tuesday in his address at the World Bio Summit 2022 holding in Seoul, South Korea.

This came as the Nigerian leader expressed the readiness of the country to become a world hub for sustainable manufacturing, distribution of vaccine and biological pharmaceuticals to support initiatives to keep all of mankind safe.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari also called for the speedy take-off of local production of mRNA vaccines, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) selected Nigeria as one of six African countries to receive technology needed to produce the vaccines.

Pledging his total commitment to global response to known or emerging pathogens, including the global vaccine assurance ecosystem and equitable access for all, Buhari cautioned that the world must not allow a repeat of serious public health failure experienced during the COVID-19 era repeat itself.

 

Our Reporters

