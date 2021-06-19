News

Buhari, govs celebrate Court of Appeal President, Justice Dongban Mensem

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors of Plateau, Ekiti, Rivers and Oyo states, Justices of various courts, senior legal luminaries and people from all sectors of the society on Saturday converged on St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Rantiya, Jos for the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of the President, Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to celebrate her appointment.

 

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, described Justice Monica as a Justice of good character and dexterity who emerged as the head of the second highest court in Nigeria by merit.

 

She said since her appointment a year ago, she has continued to demonstrate diligence in handling the affairs of the Court of Appeal and strengthening reforms towards the speedy and honest delivery of justice to Nigerians of all backgrounds.
He charged her to put in her best and raise the bar in the dispensation of justice by assisting government in fighting corruption, crime and acts inimical to national development.

 

Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi said the celebrant is a woman of substance who has a rich pedigree on the Bench and is known to be fearless, uncompromising and intolerant of inducement in the course of discharging her duties.

 

 

Fayemi said the success of women like Justice Monica creates more room for Nigerian women to occupy other sensitive offices and perform creditably.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

