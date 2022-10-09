Buhari, govs, Kalu, others The Executive Director, mourn Ogbulafor

Tributes have continued to pour in for one – time national chairman, People Democratic Party (PDP), Vincent Ogbulafor, who went the way of all mortals Thursday night in far away Canada.

He was 73 years old. President Muhammadu Buhari who led the mourners said the first secretary of the opposition party would be remembered for the role he played in the nation’s democratic growth.

Buhari in a condolence message to Ogbulafor’s family, said he commiserated with leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro Royal family in Umuahia, and Government and people of Abia State over the loss of the former National Secretary of the party.

While commending the zeal of the Prince of Olokoro in sustaining the unity and progress of the country, the President prayed that God would accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family. Governors too where not left out as the helmsmen in Benue, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia States noted the contribution of Ogbulafor to the growth of PDP, especially, when he served as the national secretary and national chairman and a prominent party man until his death.

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, in his own tribute said that the late politician contributed to the growth and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, having served in various capacities in the political space.

The former Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Ogbulafor family, noting that the deceased was a notable political figure in the country. Former national chairman and Technical Adviser to the PDP National Campaign Council, Prince Uche Secondus, described Prince Ogbulafor as a great patriot who made significant contributions to the development of democracy in the country through his selfless service to the PDP and the nation.

Also, he said that the deceased was outstanding as a public servant being a member of the cabinet of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration where he also made an enormous impact as a federal Minister.

