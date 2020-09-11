Buhari, govs, ministers parley over rising cost of food items

Worried by the rising cost of food items and other commodities in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, summoned the National Food Security Council meeting in the Presidential Villa. The Council consists six governors representing the six geo-political zones of the country, ministers and other top government officials. The upsurge in the prices of food in recent times, especially since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has begun to threaten food security in the country.

There are fears that the situation may be further compounded with the recent hike in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff. To underscore the importance of the situation, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, yesterday, briefed the National Food Security Council on the impact of COVID-19 on agriculture and the food value chain.

“The impact, no doubt, has been heavy, but the government has re-calibrated its strategy for mitigating the impact,” Mustapha said. But the President has said that his government’s deliberate policy of promoting food sufficiency over the years has helped the country in averting food crisis.

Buhari said the outbreak of COVID-19 has exposed the futility of the nation’s dependence on other countries for food sufficiency. Commenting on the effect of the pandemic on the global economy, Buhari said it exposed the level of preparedness of nations to shocks of food security. He noted that the need for more effort to increase food production and selfsufficiency, assuring that his government will continue to promote policies that favour investments in the agricultural sector.

“The coronavirus pandemic has illustrated more than any event in recent history how countries must strive harder to protect food systems. It has also exposed the limits of dependency on other countries. “In the last five years, we have recorded notable achievements.

Despite the decline in GDP by 6.1 per cent in Q2 of 2020 as a direct result of coronavirus, the agricultural sector continued to grow because of government targeted policies,” Buhari said. The President, who commended Nigerian farmers for contributing to the stability in food security, said the favourable rainy seasons should serve as encouragement for many to take up farming as a vocation. “I am pleased to note that most Nigerians are taking advantage of the opportunities in the agriculture and agric-business sector. I want to assure you that this government will continue to support these initiatives and many more to come,” he said. The President added that efforts will be channelled to innovative ways of farming that will guarantee maximum output.

“To protect agricultural investments and boost confidence to our farmers, we have deployed thousands of agro-rangers and integrated rural communities to the formal economy by extending access to credit and inputs to rural farmers and building feeder roads. “We have invested in building our strategic grain reserves in recent years which we recently released significant quantities to cushion the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to vulnerable households and industries,” the President said.

The meeting, chaired by the President, was briefed on the food security situation prevailing in the country. At the meeting, President Buhari ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ”not to issue a kobo” of the country’s reserves for the importation of food items and fertilizer. Buhari restated his earlier verbal directive to the apex bank, saying he will pass it down in writing that ”nobody importing food should be given money.” ”From only three operating in the country, we have 33 fertilizer blending plants now working. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import fertilizer. We will empower local producers,” he said.

The President also directed that blenders of fertilizer should convey products directly to state governments so as to skip the cartel of transporters undermining the efforts to successfully deliver the products to users at reasonable costs. The President advised private businesses bent on food importation to source their foreign exchange independently, saying ”use your money to compete with our farmers”, instead of using foreign reserves to bring in compromised food items to divest the efforts of our farmers. “We have a lot of ablebodied young people willing to work and agriculture is the answer. We have a lot to do to support our farmers,” Buhari said.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, outlined measures introduced by the administration to tackle the unprecedented challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation as contained in the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP). Ahmed stated that the government will facilitate the cultivation of 20,000 to 100,000 hectares of new farmland in every state and support off-take of agro-processing to create millions of direct and indirect job opportunities. In his presentation, Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, told the Council that the nation expects a bumper harvest of food items despite flood in the North and drought in the South. He quoted the latest market surveys to show that the recent hike in the price of commodities is being reversed. On his part, Comptroller- General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), expressed the hope of an early reopening of the partially closed borders given the progress made with neighbouring countries in joint border patrols.

The SGF, Mustapha, reported the negative impact of the pandemic on the lives and livelihood of citizens. Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, in his remarks, noted the grave consequences of the rising prices of food items in the country, but gave the assurance that it will soon crash. Gambari said: “The recent surge of national food prices is gradually evolving to a food crisis with the ability to threaten the nation’s food security. “On Wednesday, my office as the secretariat of National Food Security Council, met with the all agricultural commodity associations, to ascertain the root causes of the recent spike in food prices and craft mitigating strategies to what could be a potential crisis. “Although various concerns were raised of the root cause of increase in commodity cost, we have been informed that prices are actually on the decline as new grains have been introduced to the market.

“For example, new maize, which was previously sold for N25,000 per bag is now being sold between N12,000 and N17,000 and it’s expected to fall between N7,000 and N8,000 per bad by November 2020, according to the various leaders of agricultural commodity association. “The price decline has also been experienced in millet, beans and sorghum.

The hike, therefore, is to be seen as a transient situation.” Also speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Vice-Chairman of the Council and Governor of Kebbi, Senator Atiku Bagudu, said President Buhari was updated on food security situations by six state governors who represented the six geo-political zones of the country.

He equally expressed the hope that prices of food items would soon crash as new grains had continued to flood markets in the country. Those at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd). Governors at the meeting included Bagudu of Kebbi; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Darius Ishaku of Taraba and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi.

