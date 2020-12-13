Buhari, Govs, NPAN, others mourn Nda-Isaiah

As the nation woke up yesterday morning with the startling news of the death of one of the key investors in the Nigerian media, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Chairman/Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the news; describing the late publisher, businessman and politician as “a friend and ally.”

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President condoled with the media fraternity, the Nda-Isaiah family, friends and associates of the deceased, saying “the country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.”

This came as Northern Governors Forum says it is devastated by the shocking news of the death his Nda-Isaiah who passed on at the age of 58. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Bako Lalong in a statement in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the development is a monumental loss to Nigeria and the Northern region.

Lalong said “this is a very sad development for the country as we have lost one of the most vibrant and courageous media entrepreneurs in Nigeria.” Lalong said the deceased will be greatly missed for his patriotism, selflessness and courage in the service of Nigeria.

It’s a loss to progressive community – PGF

Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors’ forum has described the death as a loss to the progressive community. In a statement issued by the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, condoling the Niger State APC and all APC members, Bagudu said the death is a loss to the nation, the Nigerian progressive community and the global media world.

It’s a big loss to media industry- Kwara Gov, Muhammed

Stephen Olufemi Oni and Onyekachi Eze

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed grief over the sudden death, describing the development as a monumental loss to the media industry and the country as a whole.

In a similar development, Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Muhammed in a statement by his Special Assistant (media), Segun Adeyemi, said that Nda-Isaiah’s death is a great loss, not just to his family and the media industry but to the nation at large.

Lawan, Omo-Agege, Mark, Fayemi, Matewale mourn

Chukwu David and Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan in a condolence message yesterday, has commiserated with the bereaved family and the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the Government and people of Niger State over the loss.

Similarly, Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege described the passage of the Newspaper Publisher as a personal loss, while Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Nda-Isaiah’s death as a monumental loss to the country in general, the media industry in particular and the All Progressives Congress (APC), on whose platform he had aspired to the country’s number one position in 2015.

This is even as on a separate tribute, a former President of the Senate, David Mark said the death of Nda-Isaiah was monumental loss to Nigeria and a sad reminder of the transiency of life.

Also, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State, in a statement by his S.A Media and Communications, Malam Zailani Baffa, described Sam Nda Isaiah’s death as a great loss to the journalism profession in particular and the country as a whole.

We lost a dear colleague, friend-NPAN

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in a statement yesterday by Malam Kabiru Yusuf and Alh Mohammed Idris, President and Secretary respectively, they said:”This huge loss is even more devastating and painful because Sam was not only a colleague but a friend to all in the industry.

” They added that he has left indelible footprints in the annals of the Nigerian media.

He had strong convictions – Ibori

Chief James Onanefe Ibori has described the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, who died Friday night, as a man with strong convictions and who expressed them passionately.

In a press statement signed by Ibori’s Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, Ibori said that Nigeria will remember Nda-Isaiah as a man of many parts.

We used him to set up ACF -Yawe

Baba Negedu The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) described the late Publisher, Sam Nda Isaiah as a man with ideas and energy.

ACF in a statement in Kaduna yesterday said, “At 58, we at ACF thought Sam Nda Isaiah still had enough ideas, energy and time on his hands to serve the northern Nigeria & Africa.”

The statement signed by National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe said: “He was one of the youthful hands we used in the drive to set up the ACF in the year 2000.

Obaseki hails his dexterity, strides in journalism

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who is mourning the passing of Sam Nda-Isaiah, described as remarkable his dexterity and strides in journalism and nation building.

The governor, in a statement, noted that late Newspaper Publisher served Nigeria as a committed patriot and contributed immensely to national development while he lived.

He was a courageous journalist, columnist -Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, mourned the death of late Sam Nda- Isaiah, who he described as a courageous and conscientious journalist and columnist.

In an emotional statement issued by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said he had a cordial relationship with Nda- Isaiah.

Death shocking — Ortom, Abiodun

Olufemi Adediran and Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, yesterday said that the death of Leadership Newspaper founder and Chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah is painful and shocking.

Also, his Ogun State counterpart, Governor Dapo Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, expressed shock at the demise of the ebullient columnist, saying the country had lost a gem and the family cannot be the same again with the death of its breadwinner.

His death has created a huge vacuum–Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has described the late publisher as a man of courage, who took the cause of revolutionising the media industry head-on and made great marks on the industry.

Governor Makinde, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, maintained that Nda-Isaiah’s death has created a huge vacuum in the media industry in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...