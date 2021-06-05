News

Buhari, Gowon, Lalong pay tributes to Gen. Dogonyaro

President Muhammadu Buhari, Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, and Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, were among mourners that paid glowing tribute to former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, describing him as a patriotic, brave and disciplined officer, who gave his all to serve Nigeria. President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), said the late General Dogonyaro was a thoroughbred officer whose antecedents in the Nigerian Army remain a reference point and motivation to younger officers.

He said Nigeria remains grateful to late General Dogonyaro for his gallantry, patriotism and diligence in service to the nation, particularly during his command of ECOMOG troops in Liberia. Buhari condoled with the family of the deceased, the people and Government of Plateau State over the loss of the General, asking them to take solace in his good legacies.

Governor Lalong in his tribute, said Plateau State, is not grieving over the loss but celebrating a worthy son, who made Nigeria and Africa proud throughout his military career. He said: “Late General Dogonyaro left his footprints in the sands of time. The challenge before us today is to ensure that the sacrifices he and other gallant soldiers made in uniting and keeping Nigeria safe, does not go in vain.

