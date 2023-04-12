Buhari grants free trade status to Ekiti Knowledge Zone

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the request of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Adeniyi Adebayo seeking a free zone status for Ekiti Knowledge Zone.

The Special Assistant to the Minister, Ifedayo Sayo, confirmed this in a state- ment on Tuesday. According to him, the approval was conveyed via a letter titled: “RE: Recommendation for Approval and Designation of Free Trade Zone Status in Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ). The zone is situated on 208.949 hectares located on Ado-Ijan Road, Ado Ekiti. He said the letter addressed to the minister was signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The letter reads in part: “I refer to your letter Ref. No., FMITI/CED/4748/ Vol1 dated Feb. 22, 2023, on the above subject. “Kindly note that Mr Pres- ident has granted free zone status approval for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone located along Ado-Ijan road, Ekiti State. “This is on a parcel of land measuring approximately 208.949HA with co- ordinates 8042765.02m’N; 761’244.963m’ E, in accordance with Section 1(1) of the NEPZA Act Cap. N107 Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.”