News

Buhari grants free trade status to Ekiti Knowledge Zone

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the request of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Adeniyi Adebayo seeking a free zone status for Ekiti Knowledge Zone.

The Special Assistant to the Minister, Ifedayo Sayo, confirmed this in a state- ment on Tuesday. According to him, the approval was conveyed via a letter titled: “RE: Recommendation for Approval and Designation of Free Trade Zone Status in Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ). The zone is situated on 208.949 hectares located on Ado-Ijan Road, Ado Ekiti. He said the letter addressed to the minister was signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The letter reads in part: “I refer to your letter Ref. No., FMITI/CED/4748/ Vol1 dated Feb. 22, 2023, on the above subject. “Kindly note that Mr Pres- ident has granted free zone status approval for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone located along Ado-Ijan road, Ekiti State. “This is on a parcel of land measuring approximately 208.949HA with co- ordinates 8042765.02m’N; 761’244.963m’ E, in accordance with Section 1(1) of the NEPZA Act Cap. N107 Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.”

Reporter

Related Articles
News

AfDB seeks increased financing to curb climate change, food insecurity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called for increased financing to reduce the effects of climate change and food insecurity in Africa. AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, made the call when he led a delegation from the bank to the just-concluded 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. A statement […]
News

ECOWAS wants VAT increased on perfumes, wine, hotels in Nigeria

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) is canvassing for an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on luxury items like Perfume, wine and other alcoholic beverages, insisting that Nigeria remains the least VAT paying country in West Africa. Director Domestic Tax, ECOWAS, Tiemtore Salifou, who made the appeal on the sideline of […]
News

Panel on #EndSARS submits final report to National Human Rights Commission

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Independent Investigative Panel on defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other units of the Nigerian Police Force (IIP-SARS), has just submitted its final report to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) this Tuesday afternoon. The report was submitted to the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN) by the Chairman of the […]

Leave a Reply