News

Buhari Grants Request Of Free Trade Status For Ekiti Knowledge Zone

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The request sought by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo seeking a free zone status to the Ekiti Knowledge Zone has been granted by Presiding Muhammadu Buhari.

The approval according to a press release signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister, Ifedayo Sayo was conveyed via a letter titled: “RE: Recommendation For Approval and Designation of Free Trade Zone Status in Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) Situated on 208.949 Hectares of Land Located Ado-Ijan Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State,” addressed to the Minister and signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The letter reads in part, “I refer to your letter Ref.No., FMITI/CED/4748/Vol1 dated 22 February 2023 on the above subject

“Kindly note that Mr President has granted free zone status approval for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone located along Ado-Ijan road, Ekiti State on a parcel of land measuring approximately 208.949HA with coordinates 8042765.02m’N;761’ 244.963m’ E, in accordance with Section 1 (1) of the NEPZA Act Cap. N107 Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”, the statement added.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Trump leaves White House for last time as President

Posted on Author Reporter

*Only reporters present to see him off Accompanied by the first lady, Donald Trump is leaving the White House for the last time during his presidency. The Marine One helicopter is on the White House lawn to take him to Andrews Airforce Bases where he will board Airforce One, the presidential plane, which will take […]
News

Wema Bank Set To Reward Customers With 945’ promo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of Nigeria’s most innovative and digitally led financial institutions, Wema Bank, has set out to make this season of love as eventful as possible for customers with its ‘14 Days of Love with 945’ promo. The two-week-long promo will see the bank giveaway goody bags, airtime and even data bonuses to bring the spirit […]
News

Kalu felicitates with Atiku at 75

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary. Acknowledging the contributions of the celebrant to nation building in various capacities, Kalu stressed that the former vice president has contributed to the […]

Leave a Reply