Buhari Grants Request Of Free Trade Status For Ekiti Knowledge Zone

The request sought by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo seeking a free zone status to the Ekiti Knowledge Zone has been granted by Presiding Muhammadu Buhari.

The approval according to a press release signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister, Ifedayo Sayo was conveyed via a letter titled: “RE: Recommendation For Approval and Designation of Free Trade Zone Status in Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) Situated on 208.949 Hectares of Land Located Ado-Ijan Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State,” addressed to the Minister and signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The letter reads in part, “I refer to your letter Ref.No., FMITI/CED/4748/Vol1 dated 22 February 2023 on the above subject

“Kindly note that Mr President has granted free zone status approval for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone located along Ado-Ijan road, Ekiti State on a parcel of land measuring approximately 208.949HA with coordinates 8042765.02m’N;761’ 244.963m’ E, in accordance with Section 1 (1) of the NEPZA Act Cap. N107 Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”, the statement added.

