Buhari, greatest threat to Nigeria’s unity –Rev. Gado

Rev (Dr.) Jeremiah Gado, a former President of the Evangelical Church of West Africa, ECWA and one-time governorship aspirant in Gombe State, is a vocal, visionary leader. He takes a look issues of insecurity, agitations, allegations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria and other social matters in the country in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

Could you give us your overview of the killings in Northern and Southern Nigeria? Yes, the word genocide is defined as the deliberate killing of a large number of people… with the aim of exterminating them. The persecutors and mass killers of Christians in Nigeria have been at it since independence. These killers have been adept at what they do and how they do it. At the beginning, they did it covertly, but as time went on they became more and more emboldened to persecute and kill Christians openly. Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and their affiliates are largely responsible for the mass killing of Christians. Previous administrations have grappled with it to some varying degree of success. But things have gotten worse under President Muhammadu Buhari and the reason is not far-fetched. There is a wise saying in Hausa that: “wanda ya ci ladan kuturu, shi zai yi mashi aski”, translated to mean ‘if you eat a leper’s reward you are bound or obligated to give him a haircut.’ Most of us are aware of some of his statements during campaigns such as “kare jini, biri jini, (it’s a dog fight); or some of his statements made to motivate and woo his religious base, have all come ruse. Since he came to power, he has been pandering and condescending to them. Look at his policies, appointments, conduct, allocation and citing of government parastatals and resources. These and many others have created a conducive atmosphere for Boko haram and Fulani herdsmen to go after Christians with wanton disregard for the law. Like rain, for genocide to happen, the conditions must be right. It happens when the government or authority is weak. Second when there is no retribution and thirdly it happens when the government or authority is complicit. PMB administration fulfills all the criteria. As a respected Elder Statement said some time back, this administration is concluding with Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen. The idea of recruiting the so called repentant terrorist into the army is self-defeating. The administration of PMB is not alone in creating the conducive environment for the persecution and mass killing of Christians. The religious and community leaders of those responsible for the genocide are to blame. They may not like the method but they like the result or outcome. When the Chibok girls were abducted I remember listening to one of them being interviewed. When asked if the abduction was okay, the interviewee said ‘no.’ But when the interviewer said some of girls converted to Islam, the interviewee, a Muslim said alhamdu lilai or thanks be to God. This is basically the attitude of some of these leaders. What is the current situation regarding the alleged disruption of the traditional selection process of Mai Tangale by the government of Gombe State? The current situation regarding the disruption of the traditional selection process of Mai Tangale by the Governor of Gombe State is that, the aggrieved parties have gone to court. Because the case is before the court I will not say much. But it may interest you to know that not long after the death of Mai Tangle the Late Abdu Buba Maisheru 11 the 15th Mai Tangle another traditional chief or Emire passed on. There was no interference by the governor. The difference though is that unlike the Tangale Chiefdom, Muslims predominate in the other. It is a clear case of Jihad against Christians in Tangale and Gombe South. What would you say motivated the government’s action to impose a Fulani Muslim over and against the wishes of the Tangale? It happens when the government character as the Constitution stipulates. Take a look at the Nigerian Army, every position of significance is headed by a Fulani and Hausa Muslim; the same thing goes for the Police and other security agencies; the same thing in the NNPC. Some years ago, former President Olusegun Obasanjo accused Buhari of Fulanization and Islamisation of Nigeria. Also, when you compare the action of the Gombe State governor on the Tangale chieftaincy with the actions of another northern governor, who is also a Fulani you would see some striking similarities. The said Governor visited Gombe State two or three times at the heat of the matter. One more, the actions of the governor in handling the choice of the Mai Tangle verse that of the Emire of Funakaye is another example of what motivated him. When you put all that together it is very clear as to what motivated him – Islamisation, the governor is on an Islamic Jihad mission. Some people believe that the Federal Government’s failure to treat the respective ethnic groups in Nigeria equitably and with fairness is actually the reason for separatist agitations in the country today. What is your take on that? I have said many times that every President of Nigeria every governor, and everyone in position of leadership outside the Church and Mosque is married to at least three wives, they are:- Christianity, Islam and traditionalist. Those who are married to more than one wife can bear testimony to this. Partiality is an open invitation for anarchy. In my opinion, President Buhari and his administration are the greatest threat to the existence and unity of Nigeria, not Nnamdi Kanu, not Sunday Igboho not Obadiah Mailafiya or any of these agitators. These agitators are patriots and true lovers of Nigeria. How do you expect right thinking people to be quiet as Nigeria as a nation is being raped and plundered by deranged lunatics? What do you expect when a protector becomes a predator, when the owner pours petrol on his own house? The members of the house will take shelter elsewhere. Therefore, my take is that these are not separatists but people looking for safety. Do you think that agitators like Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu should be granted amnesty as was extended to Niger Delta militants and Boko Haram terrorists? Amnesty is granted to people who have been tried and found guilty. So my question is what are they being accused of, and have they been tried by credible court of law that these two are guilty of what they are charged of? Pursuing these agitators by people who are the architect of their agitation, to me is the height of hypocrisy. There is no comparison between these. How can you compare or put in the same class, people who are agitating for good governance and Boko Haram, a terrorist group? What offence has Nigeria committed against Boko Haram? In the case of Niger Delta Militants their environment was and is decimated by drilling activity. It was a call for attention and the Late President Umar Yar’ adua rose to the challenge. The question whether or not they should be granted amnesty is premature. A respected cleric who represented the North-East at the 2014 Constitutional Conference, believes the Fulani’s have refused to be fully integrated into Nigeria. Do you share the same view and why? Integration at what level and in which areas? I do not know what the respected cleric had in mind. I think that we need to be fair to them. It is not wrong for the Fulani to keep their identity and culture. Where it becomes an issue is when this is imposed on the rest of us who want to keep our identity and culture as it is being attempted. If there is any area that remains a challenge it is the area of rearing their cows. The insistence on open grazing is an example of that. Nigeria is being forced by the Buhari administration to conform to the Fulani way of life. Other than this I am of the opinion that the Fulani are more than willing to be integrated and are being integrated into Nigeria. As I have said, I do not know what the respected cleric had in mind. Would you not recommend dismemberment so that willing federating entities can go their separate ways rather than restructuring which might still suffer hiccups because of quests for religious and ethnic superiority? My recommendation is for all well-meaning Nigerians to pray dismemberment does not take place and that God who causes all things to work together for the good of His children, will help us channel our anger against what is going on to usher in a new Nigeria that works for all of us. Going our separate ways may be more dangerous than staying together. God in his infinite wisdom and power allowed this country to come into existence for his purpose and he is not done yet. What is the fate of Christian communities Southern Kaduna, Nasarawa, Gombe and Bauchi states? The Bible makes it clear in the book of Zechariah Chapter 2 verse 8 that Christians are the apple of God’s eye. So the fate of all Christians, not only in Southern Kaduna, Nasarawa, Gombe and Bauchi is in God’s hand. Throughout Biblical history God has demonstrated that He knows how to take care of His own. Those killing and maiming Christians are doing so at their own peril. God has entrusted the safety of everybody including Christians in Nigeria into the hands of President Buhari and the governors. He will require the blood of every Christian killed in Nigeria because of their faith, from Buhari and these governors. My encouragement to Christians in those areas in particular is not to lose faith but to be prayerful, for help is on the way. Let us not despair or be discouraged but be strong and be wise. How do you see the position of Southern Governors on returning Presidency to the South come 2023? The question of returning the Presidency to the South is no brainer. It is logical, if not the South where else? It is a good call and the right thing to do because the existence of and unity of Nigeria hangs on it. I am very hopeful that come 2023, the next President will come from the south What is your advice to Mr. President on the best approach to handling the spreading agitation for self-determination by different ethnic groups in Nigeria? This is the second time Buhari is President of Nigeria. So he has the experience and knowledge to know what to do and when to do it. William Shakespeare through one of the characters in Julius Caesar said that ‘there is a tide in the affairs of men. Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.’ The agitation for self-determination is a tide. It is up to the President to recognise and seize the moment. I pray that he will rise to the moment and thereby write his name in gold, because the existence, unity and greatness of Nigeria lie in recognising the selfdetermination of its people.

