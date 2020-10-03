News

Buhari greets Adeniran at 75

ABUJA President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President lauded the retired academic for his contributions to scholarship as Political Science lecturer both in Nigeria and the United States of America, before venturing into active politics.

