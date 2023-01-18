News

Buhari greets boardroom guru, Ohiwerei, at 86

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of NB Plc, Elder Felix Ohiwerei, on his 86th birthday. The President congratulated him for the exceptional, visionary leadership and patriotism. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined family members, friendsandassociatesof the boardroom guru in celebrating thegraceof Godupon Ohiwerei, shownthroughthe yearsof working withtheNB plc, where he started in 1962, and reached the peak of his career before retirement. The President noted the influence of the renowned corporate leader over many organizations and institutions in the country, playing a major role in the production and service sector, and taking up responsibilities in UAC and Unilever, conglomerates that have shaped growth in the economy.

 

Our Reporters

