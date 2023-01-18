Buhari greets boardroom guru, Ohiwerei, at 86

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of NB Plc, Elder Felix Ohiwerei, on his 86th birthday. The President congratulated him for the exceptional, visionary leadership and patriotism. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined family members, friendsandassociatesof the boardroom guru in celebrating thegraceof Godupon Ohiwerei, shownthroughthe yearsof working withtheNB plc, where he started in 1962, and reached the peak of his career before retirement. The President noted the influence of the renowned corporate leader over many organizations and institutions in the country, playing a major role in the production and service sector, and taking up responsibilities in UAC and Unilever, conglomerates that have shaped growth in the economy.
2023: Catholic Bishops asks Nigerians to get PVC, vote wisely
The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has urged all eligible Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote only those whom they believe can lead them to a better life. This was contained in a Communiqué issued at the end of the First Plenary Meeting of CBCN by the outgoing […]
Japan opens up to foreign tourists after two years
After being closed to tourists for two years, Japan is opening its borders to visitors from 98 countries and regions. It marks the most significant moment so far in the country's slow relaxation of its Covid-19 entry restrictions, reports the BBC. But some restrictions will remain, including a requirement to visit the country as […]
Dangote named 2020 most valuable brand
For the third consecutive year, Dangote Group has again emerged as the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for 2020. This is revealed in the 2020 edition of the annual brand evaluation, "TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA". Though still themed Top 50 Brand, however, 60 brands were evaluated as being top of the pack in commemoration […]
