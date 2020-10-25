News

Buhari greets Emir of Zuru at 77

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Emir of Zuru, in Kebbi State, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sani Sami, on the occasion of his 77th birthday yesterday.

 

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President recalled the illustrious stewardship of the retired Major General to the Nigerian Army and the country, serving variously as Commander, Brigade of Guards (now Guards Brigade), and as military Governor of Bauchi State, among others.

 

Buhari hailed the selfless service the Sami Gomo II has rendered to his people, wishing him good health, longer life, and many more years of stewardship to Zuru Emirate, Kebbi State, and the nation at large.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Adeboye: Why Nigeria must restructure or risk breakup

Posted on Author Reporter

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised the Federal Government to give Nigeria a lasting solution to secession agitations and its economic challenges by restructuring the country. According to Adeboye, the restructuring of the country must be done “as soon as possible” to forestall a breakup of […]
News

CPS: Crisis as litigation ensnares lump sum payment

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme reports

For the first time since it was established, the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) appears to have run into a legal hitch over lump sum payment to retirees. Sunday Ojeme reports   Having been created to take care of the defunct government funded pension scheme, the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has turned out the best option […]
News

CAMA 2020 provisions violates human rights – Falana, Odinkalu

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) and a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, have spoken against the implementation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, saying many of its provisions constitute infringement on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians. Falana and Odinkalu said the new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: