Buhari greets Emir of Zuru at 77

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Emir of Zuru, in Kebbi State, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sani Sami, on the occasion of his 77th birthday yesterday.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President recalled the illustrious stewardship of the retired Major General to the Nigerian Army and the country, serving variously as Commander, Brigade of Guards (now Guards Brigade), and as military Governor of Bauchi State, among others.

Buhari hailed the selfless service the Sami Gomo II has rendered to his people, wishing him good health, longer life, and many more years of stewardship to Zuru Emirate, Kebbi State, and the nation at large.

