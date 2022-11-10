News

Buhari greets his nephew, Daura, at 83

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday extended birthday wishes to his nephew and close associate, Mamman Daura, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday, describing him as a “remarkable gentleman, scholar and statesman.” According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, the President wrote: “Birthday greetings to our remarkable former newspaper man and statesman Malam Mamman. “He has served Nigeria with diligence and determination. “We all admire him for his intellect, wit and accuracy in memory as well as a style of leadership which continues to inspire many. “As the nation continues to benefit from his wisdom and statesmanship, we pray for his long life.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN to introduce USSD code for eNaira transactions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it would soon introduce the Unstructured Supplementary (USSD) code as part of measures to boost the adoption of its digital currency- the eNaira.   Deputy Governor, in charge of Economic Policy at the apex bank, Dr Kingsley Obiora, announced this at the International Monetary Fund’ (IMF) […]
News

Revival Tidings Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

There is an English adage which says we should give honour and respect to whom they are due to. In this regard, our earthly parents, elders both in the church circle and secular world deserve to be honoured and respected at all times because of the authority they hold in our lives. But the personality […]
News

2023: Kogi APC leaders to revive late Adoja’s political structure

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Worried by the outcome of the June 7 Presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which left the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, with zero vote from Kogi delegates, some leaders of APC have commenced a process to reform the party ahead of 2023 general elections. The APC chieftains, who are mostly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica