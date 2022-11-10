Buhari greets his nephew, Daura, at 83

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday extended birthday wishes to his nephew and close associate, Mamman Daura, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday, describing him as a “remarkable gentleman, scholar and statesman.” According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, the President wrote: “Birthday greetings to our remarkable former newspaper man and statesman Malam Mamman. “He has served Nigeria with diligence and determination. “We all admire him for his intellect, wit and accuracy in memory as well as a style of leadership which continues to inspire many. “As the nation continues to benefit from his wisdom and statesmanship, we pray for his long life.”

