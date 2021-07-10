News

Buhari greets Ngige at 60

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Body of Benchers in saluting the Chairman, Council of Legal Education (CLE), Chief Emeka Ngige, on his 60th birthday on Sunday.

While rejoicing with his family and friends on the milestone, the President noted, with commendation, contributions of the legal luminary to the study and practice of law in Nigeria, donating books and materials to Law Schools, and serving on National Executive of NBA for more than 25 years, during which he represented the association as a member of the Body of Benchers.

Buhari affirmed that Ngige played a significant role in ensuring fairness and justice for the state and citizens by accepting to join the team of private legal professionals that prosecuted cases at the Failed Banks Tribunal, and other significant cases for the Federal Government, largely related to recovery of public funds and property.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

