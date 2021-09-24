Buhari greets S/Arabian monarch, on 91st national day

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the nation’s greetings and message of congratulations to Saudi Arabia monarch King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Crown Prince, His Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the Saudi Arabian National Day yesterday. In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President commended the relationship between the two countries based on cooperation and longstanding mutual support to each other. According to Buhari, Nigeria remains firmly committed to the deepening of the bilateral relations between the two nations. The President expressed hope that “the robust ties between the two nations would be further cemented in the years ahead to cover the existing and new areas of common interests”.

