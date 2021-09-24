News

Buhari greets S/Arabian monarch, on 91st national day

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the nation’s greetings and message of congratulations to Saudi Arabia monarch King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Crown Prince, His Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the Saudi Arabian National Day yesterday. In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President commended the relationship between the two countries based on cooperation and longstanding mutual support to each other. According to Buhari, Nigeria remains firmly committed to the deepening of the bilateral relations between the two nations. The President expressed hope that “the robust ties between the two nations would be further cemented in the years ahead to cover the existing and new areas of common interests”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NNPC 2020 RETREAT: GOV EMMANUEL DEMANDS FOR PETROLEUM DEPOT IN A’IBOM

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has insisted that Akwa Ibom State sitting on 25% of Nigeria’s oil and gas reserve, deserves at least a petroleum depot to regig the state economy and open up job opportunities for the youths.   He has also maintained that Akwa Ibom is strategically positioned in […]
News

COVID-19: Concerns over second wave as Nigeria records 300 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicenter, Lagos State has reported 255 new cases being its highest number of single-day infections since August 22. This is coming 24 hours after the state recorded no new case of the virus. Other states with new coronavirus cases include FCT-27; Oyo-10; Kaduna-5; Ondo-2 and Kano-1. Nigeria now has over 64,000 Covid-19 […]
News Top Stories

Stress in pregnancy can affect baby’s brain development

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that infants’ brains may be shaped by levels of stress their mother experienced during pregnancy. This was part of the findings of a new study published in the journal, ‘eLife’. Stress levels in mothers, measured by a hormone linked to anxiety and other health problems, is related […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica