Buhari greets UAE’s Prince, Al Nahyan, at 61

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) over the passing of the National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe. The President commiserated with family members, friends and associates of Yawe, particularly in the media, where he served meritoriously as a reporter and editor of various publications for many years. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort all his loved ones.

