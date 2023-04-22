Buhari Hail Chief Of Naval Staff, Gambo At 57

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo on his 57th birthday, rejoicing with family, friends and professional colleagues of the officer who has consistently posted distinctions in service to the nation.

In a terse statement issued on Saturday by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that the profile of dedication and commitment of the Chief of Naval Staff, who served in many capacities, speaks volumes.

The President extolled Vice Admiral Gambo for his steadfastness and selflessness in handling responsibilities, working for many years as Director of Simulation Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Lagos, Chief Staff Officer at the Naval Training Command in Lagos, and Director of Procurement, Defence Space Administration before he was appointed Chief of Naval Staff.

He added that as the highly decorated military officer clocked 57, he wished him and his well-being.