Buhari hails accounting doyen, Akintola Williams, at 103

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the nation’s doyen of Accounting, Chief Akintola Williams, as he marked his 103rd birthday anniversary on August 9. The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family and friends of the renowned accountant to mark his birthday, appreciating God for grace of long life, strength and impact, particularly in service to the country. He felicitated with Williams for scoring many firsts, which brought the spotlight to Nigeria and Africa, being the first Nigerian to qualify as a chartered accountant in England in 1949, and starting the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa in 1952. The President noted other historic achievements of the chartered accountant in establishing Association of Accountants in Nigeria in 1960 with the goal of training accountants, being a founding member and first President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and full involvement in setting up the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Related Articles
FEC approves Finance Bill 2020, allays tax raise fear
…drops 2% Education Tax …mulls creation of Crisis Intervention Fund The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the 2020 Finance Bill. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who briefed State House Correspondents, explained that the 2020 Finance Bill would support the 2021 Budget. Ahmed explained that the […]
Enugu community tackles monarch over insecurity
Enugu community, Atakwu Akegbe-Ugwu, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday raised the alarm over possible breakdown of law and order in the community. The community accused their traditional ruler, Igwe Gregory Ugwu of stoking the ember of disunity. But when contacted on telephone, Ugwu denied the accusations, describing it as baseless. […]
ICPC: Labour Ministry, UCH, others character, capacity and com- implicated in illegal recruitment
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has indicted the Ministry of Labour and Employment as well as the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in illegal recruitment deals, which it said have been going on in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), […]
