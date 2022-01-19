Buhari hails Anyaoku at 89, congratulates Ohiwerei at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday felicitated with former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 89th birthday, yesterday. Also yesterday, President Buhari sent greetings the former Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc; Elder Felix Ohiwerei, on his 85th birthday. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined his family and friends to celebrate with the diplomat, whose contributions to Nigeria and the international community will continue to stand out. Meanwhile, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President congratulated Ohiwerei for historic service in the corporate world, and, now, full dedication to working for God and the growth of the church.
Related Articles
Mohammed Danish puts best foot forward in the new year
For the crème de la crème of the society, whether they are entertainers, entrepreneurs or executives, Mohammed Danish, has got them as his clientele as he continues to thrive and redefine the face of luxury with forward thinking and innovative solutions despite the prevailing pandemic onslaught. Many entrepreneurs consider the jewellery business as one for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that operatives attached to its Lagos zonal office arrested 10 suspects in connection computer-related fraud. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as: The suspects are: Jonathan Daniel Adebayo, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Umahi: Direct primaries can derail democracy in Nigeria
Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, yesterday warned that direct primaries can derail or truncate democracy in the country if National Assembly insist on going ahead with it He therefore urged the National Assembly to rethink the contentious direct primaries stipulation it inserted into the electoral act amendment […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)