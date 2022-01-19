News

Buhari hails Anyaoku at 89, congratulates Ohiwerei at 85

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday felicitated with former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 89th birthday, yesterday. Also yesterday, President Buhari sent greetings the former Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc; Elder Felix Ohiwerei, on his 85th birthday. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined his family and friends to celebrate with the diplomat, whose contributions to Nigeria and the international community will continue to stand out. Meanwhile, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President congratulated Ohiwerei for historic service in the corporate world, and, now, full dedication to working for God and the growth of the church.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mohammed Danish puts best foot forward in the new year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For the crème de la crème of the society, whether they are entertainers, entrepreneurs or executives, Mohammed Danish, has got them as his clientele as he continues to thrive and redefine the face of luxury with forward thinking and innovative solutions despite the prevailing pandemic onslaught. Many entrepreneurs consider the jewellery business as one for […]
News

EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that operatives attached to its Lagos zonal office arrested 10 suspects in connection computer-related fraud. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as: The suspects are:  Jonathan Daniel Adebayo, […]
News

Umahi: Direct primaries can derail democracy in Nigeria

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, yesterday warned that direct primaries can derail or truncate democracy in the country if National Assembly insist on going ahead with it He therefore urged the National Assembly to rethink the contentious direct primaries stipulation it inserted into the electoral act amendment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica