Buhari hails Anyaoku at 89, congratulates Ohiwerei at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday felicitated with former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 89th birthday, yesterday. Also yesterday, President Buhari sent greetings the former Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc; Elder Felix Ohiwerei, on his 85th birthday. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined his family and friends to celebrate with the diplomat, whose contributions to Nigeria and the international community will continue to stand out. Meanwhile, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President congratulated Ohiwerei for historic service in the corporate world, and, now, full dedication to working for God and the growth of the church.

