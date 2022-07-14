Buhari hails Arogundade for promoting press freedom at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Chairman of the International Press Center (IPI), Lanre Arogundade, for promoting press freedom on his 60th birthday. The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, lauded the former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), educator and renowned journalist for his relentless efforts in promoting democratic principles and increased transparency during election processes. He recognised the important role the association Arogundale leads was playing in ensuring that journalists and other media workers perform their legitimate duties in their respective countries. He urged him to do more to ensure that the tenets and code of ethics of the profession are upheld as Nigeria and other West African countries prepare for their general elections.
Related Articles
Group threatens Mass Protest over LASEMA DG, Osanyintolu.
Environmental Rights Group has issued seven days ultimatum to the governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to Probe the Financial activities of Lagos State Emergency Agency, LASEMA and its General Manager, Dr. Femi Oke Osanyintolu. The group in a statement issued by its Chairman, Hon. Idowu Israel, said there’s urgent need to prove LASEMA. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Secondus-led NWC can’t deliver presidency for PDP –Wike
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stressed the need to replace the present National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Prince Uche Secondus, arguing that it cannot lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections. He said that the NWC has failed to discharge its duties effectively […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSWAT protests spread to France, London
The #EndSWAT and #EndSARS protests continued yesterday as protesters gathered in France and London to raise voices against police brutality and oppressive regime in Nigeria Even social media was not spared of the situation in Nigeria as photographs and videos on the #EndSWAT protesters oc-cupied Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, according to an online news portal, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)