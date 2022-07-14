News

Buhari hails Arogundade for promoting press freedom at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Chairman of the International Press Center (IPI), Lanre Arogundade, for promoting press freedom on his 60th birthday. The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, lauded the former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), educator and renowned journalist for his relentless efforts in promoting democratic principles and increased transparency during election processes. He recognised the important role the association Arogundale leads was playing in ensuring that journalists and other media workers perform their legitimate duties in their respective countries. He urged him to do more to ensure that the tenets and code of ethics of the profession are upheld as Nigeria and other West African countries prepare for their general elections.

 

