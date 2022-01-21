Buhari hails emphatic progress of Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for keeping hope alive in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon by winning all their group matches and advancing to the second round of the tournament in grand style. The President urges the Austin Eguavoen- led team to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that made them leaders in the group stage, as Nigeria hopefully looks forward to a total of seven emphatic wins in this competition. President Buhari trusts that the positive reputation of good sportsmanship the traveling fans, sportswriters and the football team have demonstrated in Cameroon will continue to enliven the importance of sports, particularly football, as an enabler of development, peace, tolerance, friendship and cooperation. The President wishes the Super Eagles the very best, pledging that his administration would continue to support the efforts of international, regional and national football organisations to use the sport as a tool to build a better and peaceful world.
Related Articles
Iheanacho shines in Leicester victory in Europa
Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, bagged two assists in Leicester City’s comeback win in the Europa League game away to Spartak Moscow on Wednesday. The English Premier League side was trailing 2-0 before Iheanacho created the first assist for the magnificent Patson Daka from Zambia, who scored four coollytaken goals as Leicester boosted their Europa […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Moses Simon to join top Turkish club
Moses Simon is the foremost name that is likely to replace injured Ivorian star Gervinho at Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor. The injury will keep Gervinho out for a very long time and according to the report in Turkey, Simon’s agent William D’Avilla is reported to have proposed the Super Eagles winger to t […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Injured officials, player discharged, as Akwa Utd return to Uyo
After escaping a road accident in Enugu on their way to honour a Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 15 against Jigawa Golden Stars, Akwa United, have returned to Uyo. It would be recalled that the team was involved in a serious accident along Ezionye Express Road in Enugu with one player and two officials reportedly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)