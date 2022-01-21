Sports

Buhari hails emphatic progress of Eagles

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for keeping hope alive in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon by winning all their group matches and advancing to the second round of the tournament in grand style. The President urges the Austin Eguavoen- led team to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that made them leaders in the group stage, as Nigeria hopefully looks forward to a total of seven emphatic wins in this competition. President Buhari trusts that the positive reputation of good sportsmanship the traveling fans, sportswriters and the football team have demonstrated in Cameroon will continue to enliven the importance of sports, particularly football, as an enabler of development, peace, tolerance, friendship and cooperation. The President wishes the Super Eagles the very best, pledging that his administration would continue to support the efforts of international, regional and national football organisations to use the sport as a tool to build a better and peaceful world.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Iheanacho shines in Leicester victory in Europa

Posted on Author Damilola Olukotun

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, bagged two assists in Leicester City’s comeback win in the Europa League game away to Spartak Moscow on Wednesday. The English Premier League side was trailing 2-0 before Iheanacho created the first assist for the magnificent Patson Daka from Zambia, who scored four coollytaken goals as Leicester boosted their Europa […]
Sports

Moses Simon to join top Turkish club

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Moses Simon is the foremost name that is likely to replace injured Ivorian star Gervinho at Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor.   The injury will keep Gervinho out for a very long time and according to the report in Turkey, Simon’s agent William D’Avilla is reported to have proposed the Super Eagles winger to t […]
Sports

Injured officials, player discharged, as Akwa Utd return to Uyo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

After escaping a road accident in Enugu on their way to honour a Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 15 against Jigawa Golden Stars, Akwa United, have returned to Uyo. It would be recalled that the team was involved in a serious accident along Ezionye Express Road in Enugu with one player and two officials reportedly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica