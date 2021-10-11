News Top Stories

Buhari hails ex-BUK don for winning Nobel Prize

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has Tanzanian born Abdulrazak Gurnah for winning the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature.

 

According to him, the feat has shown that race-related vices and injustices have no place in modern history. Buhari said this yesterday in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in his congratulatory message to Gurnah, a former lecturer at Bayero University Kano (BUK), Kano.

 

The prestigious prize was awarded on Thursday by the Swedish Academy. Buhari said winning the award had highlighted the novelist’s ”uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effect of colonialism and the fate of the refugees in the gulf between cultures and continents”.

 

He lauded Africans using the arts, music, literature and sports to stress that the world would be better when the people treat one another with dignity and respect.

