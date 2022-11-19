News

Buhari hails ex-President Jonathan’s roles in national growth, dev’t at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed former President Goodluck Jonathan for his contributions to the growth and development of the country as he turned 65 Saturday.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted the unique position of the former President in the growth and development of the nation, sacrificing personal ambition for the greater good of the country, and successfully winning the hearts of Nigerians and the world as a man of peace, by carrying on his legacy of truce and amity to many countries.

He joined the family, particularly his wife, Patience, and mother, Eunice, in celebrating another milestone in the former President’s life, recalling his political journey, which has been evidently shaped by the mercies and grace of the Almighty God, starting as Deputy Governor, 1999-2005, Governor, 2005 -2007, Vice President, 2007-2010 and President, 2010-2015.

He believed that Jonathan’s friendliness, loyalty, and humility continued to open opportunities for service to humanity while defining a path for him to invest in people, institutions, and nations.

As Jonathan clocked 65, Buhari prayed for his well-being and that of his family.

 

