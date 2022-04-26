News

Buhari hails French President Macron for making history

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated French President Emmanuel Macron for winning his second term in office, and making history as the only sitting leader of the country to return in two decades.

 

In a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President affirmed that the iconic leadership style of the French President, who spent six months in Nigeria working as an intern at the French Embassy in 2002, continued to inspire a new generation of leaders and interest in politics and governance, starting from his country and beyond.

 

Buhari said the warmth and friendliness that has redefined Nigeria/France relations since Macron assumed office in 2017, paying an official visit to Nigeria in 2018, and consistently creating lines for improved ties in economy, culture and security, which has culminated in France- Nigeria Business Council, African Cultures Season in 2020, and the France-Africa Summit

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

