Buhari hails IBB at 81

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), for his role in shaping the nation’s political and economic development as he clocks 81 years today. The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, sent best wishes to the ex-military President

 

Our Reporters

News

Buhari: We’ll leverage on oil, gas for devt pursue diversification

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration would continue to leverage on oil and gas for development while also pursuing economic diversification across all sectors in the country. The President made the pledge while speaking at the virtual inauguration of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) at the Department of Petroleum Resources […]
News

Terrorism: Over 18,000 Nigerians killed in two years – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

*Calls for special Council of State meeting The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the growing insecurity in the country, and said over 18,000 Nigerians were killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022. The party, however, called for a special session of the National Council of State meeting to find a lasting solution to the […]
News

Vindman, key impeachment witness, retires from Army, alleges Trump ‘bullying’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former White House aide Alexander Vindman, a key figure in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday he was retiring from the Army after what his attorney described as a “campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation” by the president. Vindman, an Army lieutenant colonel who had been due for a promotion to […]

