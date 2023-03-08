Buhari hails Masha’s appointment as 1st African Director of G-24

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated Dr. Iyabo Masha on her appointment as the Director and Head of the Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G24). Buhari noted that by the appointment, Masha had made history by becoming the first African to hold the position since the organisation was founded in 1971.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari told Masha to use the position to champion the cause of developing countries, especially on the key economic challenges of economic diversification, debt resolution, tax policy and financial sector development. He said: “Having worked closely with Dr. Masha during her time with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, I have no doubt in my mind that she has the drive, dedication to duty and professionalism to rise to the responsibilities of the position. “Congratulations, Nigeria is proud of your achievement, and I wish you a successful tenure.”

