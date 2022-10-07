Buhari hails military over insurgency war record

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has asked the military to replicate its success in the fight against insurgency in the North East in other parts of the country. Buhari, who issued the instructions during the Passing out Parade of 69 Regular Course at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna yesterday, urged Nigerians to continue to support the armedforces and security agencies. According to him, the government is prepared to address the evolving and complex security situations confronting the country. He said the security challenges facing the country have evolved and assumed other dimensions since 2015. The President, who urged the new military officers to become unifying and incorruptible models in the country, also restated his commitment to the conduct of a free, fair, and transparent election in 2023.

Commending themilitary for the release of the remaining 23 victims of the March 28Abuja-Kadunatrainattack on Wednesday, the President said his administration’s comprehensive and systematic acquisitions of military hardware have been unprecedented in the last 38 years. He ordered the armed forces to protect key national infrastructure from criminals as well as safeguard the economic and military capability of the nation. The President said: “Our tasks as the guardians of the nation are to prepare for the evolving and complex security situations and make sure that no terrorists can threaten Nigeria’s sovereign integrity. When this government came in 2015, we inherited a country at crossroads, with bombs going off with frightening frequency even in our cities, and we came in to confront and manage the crisis.

“This administration has since come on board procured over 550 naval platforms, out of which 319 have been delivered, as a part of theaggressivefleetrecapitalisationof theNigerian Navy. We have also increased the number of Nigerian Air Force platforms by more than 38% and enhanced the serviceability rate of aircraft in the NAF inventory by over 70%. “In pursuing this same objective, the Nigerian Army has received by more than 2,000 units of various Armoured Fighting Vehicles, guns, and equipment.

“These are in addition to improved funding of the three Services along with other security and intelligence agencies. These comprehensive and systematic acquisitions within seven years are not only unprecedented in the past 38 years, but they also align with our pledge to safeguard and strengthen the security architecture of our country.” He added: ”In this regard, I have instructed the Service Chiefs to replicate the successes in the North East in other parts of the country, and I call on all Nigerians to continue to support our armed forces and security agencies.”

A total of 21 awards were presented to deserving cadets, including the Sword of Honour and Gold Medal Award (Army) to Academy SeniorUnderOfficer(ASUO) Nzubechukwu Nweze; Gold Medal Award (Navy) and Indian Shield (Navy) Award to Cadet Chinaecherem Anih; Gold Medal Award (Air Force) and Indian Shield (Air Force) Award to Cadet Ayomide Ogunjemniyi.

