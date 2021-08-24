Sports

Buhari hails outstanding feat of nigeria’s U-20 athletes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Nigerian athletes on their outstanding achievements at the just concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

 

ThePresidentcommends the team and their handlers for showcasing to the world that Nigeria is blessed with someof thebesttalentsinthe worldof sportwhobydintof hardwork and perseverance can dazzle anytime and anywhere.

 

With four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the final medals table, the President believes that our sports ambassadors in Nairobi and the entire contingent have every reason to celebrate their well-deserved laurels, while putting the track and field world on notice of their intentions to surpass their achievements in the nearest future.

 

President Buhari thanks the victorious athletes for flying the country’s flag high at the competition, breaking new records from personal bests and national records all the way to championship record.

 

The President joins all Nigerians in celebrating our patriots for reinforcing the can-do and resilient spirit of the Nigerian at the Championships.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Joshua v Pulev: 1,000 fans to watch fight at Wembley Arena

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Up to 1,000 fans will be able to attend world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s fight against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at Wembley Arena. A limited number of fans can now attend live sport in England following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions. Local authorities in London have approved a crowd and safety measures and […]
Sports

Cricket: NTF invites 20 girls for T20 World Cup qualifiers

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Twenty senior female cricket players have been selected to begin camping on August 7, 2021 in preparation for the International Cricket Council, (ICC) Women’s World Cup, Africa qualifiers at Edo State Cricket High-Performance facility within Edo Boys High School, Adolor, Benin City.   Most of the invitees took part in the Rwanda Genocide Commemorative Kwibuka […]
Sports

US Open: William’s comes from behind to reach semis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Serena Williams kept alive her hopes of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Tsvetana Pironkova in the US Open quarter-finals. The American six-time champion, 38, struggled early on with the variety of shots from the unranked player who was in her first tournament in three years, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica