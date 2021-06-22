Buhari hails Raisi victory at Iranian Presidential polls

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the Presidentelect at the just concluded Presidential election in Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, deserved to win.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday said Raisi’s victory again reinforced the centrality of the will of the people to the success of democracy anywhere in the world. Reacting to the outcome of the election yesterday,

Buhari said that “Raisi deserves his victory in the presidential election.” He said: “Democracy affords voters the opportunity to change or re-elect their representatives by peaceful means.” Buhari described Raisi as a consummate politician with experience to lead his country to greater heights and a better future.

He urged Iranians “to brush political differences aside and support Raisi to succeed in efforts to help the country overcome its challenges, including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling sanctions imposed on the country.”

While congratulating Raisi on his victory, Buhari advised the President-elect “to unite the country for the sake of protecting the common interests of Iranians that transcend party lines.

The Nigerian leader prayed that God should guide and grant Raisi wisdom in the discharge of the heavy responsibility his election entailed.

Like this: Like Loading...