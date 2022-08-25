Buhari hails Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar III at 66

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111, on his 66th birthday yesterday. The President joined family members, friends and Muslim Ummah in celebrating with the spiritual leader who continued to champion the cause of peace and unity in the country by regularly counselling institutions, professionals and public servants to abide by acceptable standards. He extoled the Sultan for his patriotic role in always advocating for a better Nigeria by working with religious, traditional and political leaders to always guide followers on making right choices that safeguard and ensure a brighter future. As the revered leader of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) turned 66, the President acknowledged the maturity and selflessness of Sultan of Sokoto since he ascended the throne in 2006.
