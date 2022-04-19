News

Buhari has done bad job as President –Kukah maintains

Posted on Author Matthew Kukah, Comment(0)

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has said his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not a personal attack on the country’s leader.

 

The cleric has been in the news for his Easter message, in which he said the Buhari administration is in hibernation mode while the country is broken and divided. The bishop said the only thing thriving in the country is corruption, warning that Nigeria must be reclaimed from its impending slide to anarchy.

 

His message spurred a response from Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, who accused Kukah of always spreading hate against his principal.

 

“For a man who has been spreading hate for decades, nothing new in the homily, except for the fact that while millions of Christians were remembering the Lord’s crucifixion on Friday, His descent on Saturday, His resurrection on Sunday, and subsequent appearance to his disciples, Bishop Matthew Kukah was playing politics.

“From his pulpit, he devoted his Easter message not to Christ’s death and rebirth so man might be Buhari has done bad job as President –Kukah maintains saved – but to damning the government in the most un- Christian terms.”

 

Reacting to the claim in a chat with Arise TV yesterday, Kukah reiterated that Buhari has done “a bad job” as President, adding that “even his wife has also disagreed with his policies.”

He challenged the presidential spokesperson: “Point out one thing about the message that I preached that you disagree with and let’s discuss. “All those saying I attacked the President, I have never attacked his person.

All I have spoken about is his inability to manage diversity effectively and efficiently. I have studied diversity as a subject, and I know what I am talking about,” the bishop said, adding: “Those who think these things are personal would see that I have never talked about his person or character; I believe he is a gentleman, but as far as being the President is concerned, he has done a bad job. I’m not the first person to disagree with Buhari’s policies; even his wife has done so.

“So, those guys should not sit in their air-conditioned offices drinking coffee and think everything is honkydonkey. Let them disagree with the text of my message. “Let me set the record straight, I delivered my sermon to my congregation.

 

The bearers of the message are directed primarily to the good people of Sokoto diocese. “The president knows that I have great respect for him, and he is a gentleman, but he has done a terribly bad job as the President of Nigeria. “There is nothing I am saying that is new, all the pastors who preached yesterday during the Easter service said the same thing. Tell me one thing about the message that I preached that you disagree with, and let’s discuss.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ebonyi Assembly to PDP: Zone 2023 Presidency to S’East or risk failure

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly yesterday gave the National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seven days ultimatum to zone 2023 presidential ticket to south east. The Assembly members said PDP will pay heavily should the party refuse to zone the presidential ticket to the zone. The members were reacting to an […]
News

Nigeria imports N227bn worth of cooking gas

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

·12.5kg may hit N10,000 by year end –Marketer   About 65 per cent or 650,000 metric tonnes of the one million metric tonnes Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) valued at N227billion ($455million) used by Nigerians in 2020 were imported by marketers.   Findings revealed that Nigeria imported the quantity to augment the 350,000 tonnes allocated to […]
News

Sexual Harassment Bill protects society members – Shekarau

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As the outcry following the Senate passage of the Sexual Harassment Bill 2020 into law last month continues to rage in some quarters, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja Chapter, Mrs. Hauwa Shekerau said the Bill provided protection for every member of the society. The Sexual Harassment Bill 2020 similarly offered every […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica