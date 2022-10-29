Buhari has done well, Tinubu’ll correct his mistakes, says Ogunjebe

A lawyer by profession, Mr. Dayo Ogunjebe is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with base in Lagos, where he also practices his legal profession. Ogunjebe alongside other members of the APC teamed up to form APC National Awareness Youth Vanguard Nigeria (APC-NAYVN) to support the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, Ogunjebe talked about the chances of the party ahead of the forthcoming general elections. He also listed issues of priority for the next government which he believes would be formed by APC. Excerpts:

Activities towards 2023 general elections are revving up and Presidential Candidate of your party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been moving across the country meeting with party stakeholders as well as selling his agenda to Nigerians. From what you’ve seen so far, what is your impression of trends as a political player?

As you stated, our presidential candidate has been going across the country to meet with party bigwigs and other stakeholders. Our candidate has not taken the mandate that members through the delegates that took part in the last National Convention gave him the flag of the party as its candidate very lightly. He has so far been crisscrossing the country for support as any candidate should do. You know that he is an aggressive and dogged fighter who knows what he wants and goes all out to get it. He has been doing his best to generate the needed interest for his candidature nationally.

From the way you’ve spoken, you seem very sure that your party will return to power in 2023…

What do you mean come back to power? We will indeed come back and all the indices are there for all to see. Like I stated before, all efforts are being geared towards bringing all the stakeholders in the party on board to work for the success of the party. APC as a party is not leaving anyone behind no matter how lowly or highly placed to win the forthcoming general elections and we have been able to get many on board. With that I can say that we will be going into the election as a one united party. Compared to the opposition party where five of their governors are up in arms against their presidential candidate. Apart from that despite the fact that there exists some shortcomings in some areas, the Muhammadu Buhari led government has done well for Nigerians to consider returning the APC back to power. One area which is a good scorecard for the APC is the performance of the current government in the area of provision of landmark infrastructure such as roads and railways which has ensured ease of movement for Nigerians. The issues of insecurity that some people have continued to trumpet are more complex than what the people see but I can tell you that the core of the issues relating to insecurity has been solved. What we are seeing today are small pockets of attacks by these criminal elements who had been dislodged from the various operational bases in the North East and the North West. The issue of economic downturn is not in any way peculiar to Nigeria as other countries including the socalled advanced nations are feeling the pangs of t h e Covid 19 pandemic.

Don’t you see the twin problem of insecurity and economic downturn as impediments to the likely return of your party?

I don’t think so. The Yoruba have an adage that states that different rulers reign at different eras in the life of any nation. These might be the problems confronting this current government but they will certainly be addressed by the next government led by Asiwaju if elected into office. I know for sure that our presidential candidate has all it takes to turn the tide positively for the country. He showed us what he can do in Lagos and I know he will do well if given the opportunity to lead the country by Nigerians next year. We all know the situation in Lagos when he came and what the situation is as we speak. How he grew the income of the state from the meager N600m monthly to over N56b that it is now. He left and other governors that came after him have continued to build on the foundation that he laid. I’m sure the situation in the country wouldn’t have been what it is today if the country had had a man like Tinubu presiding over its affairs for a considerable period of time.

You believe that the Tinubu/Shettima will do magic for the party considering the fact that they are coming from the two extreme ends of the country?

I am of the view that Nigeria’s problems can only be solved by N i g e r i a n s themselves. We are in desperate times now and what the country needs at this time are personalities that will take painful and extreme measures to take the country out of the woods and I believe that the pair would do the m a g i c f o r the country if elected.

If you are to list, what are the most important issues that you would tell the two to see as priorities if the country must come out of the woods?

The first issue to look at is how to increase the income accruing to the country because as the situation is now, we are spending more than we are getting from our exports and this can be achieved through diversification of the economy. We also need to do more in the area of orienting ourselves from the consumption mentality to production mentality. We need to be a producer nation by producing things that we need. There is also the need to tap into the enormous human resources. We need to consider being secondary and tertiary producers of raw materials that are found in the country. We need to do this before exporting those resources abroad. This would generate foreign currency for the country as well as generate employment for unemployed Nigerians in the long run.

As someone with knowledge on issues relating to the economy, what kind of advice would you give the ticket regarding the issue of debt overhang with regards to how to exit from it?

I think the Minister of Finance can engage the services of lawyers to help the government renegotiate the debts that the country has incurred. The government can also take the option for the advocacy for debt forgiveness too. The next government can set up a committee of experts to look into all debts the country has incurred. They must also be given the mandate to identify organisations and nations that the country is indebted to. The mandate of the committee must also cover how much the various state governments are owing too. They can also explore the method adopted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to secure debt forgiveness for the country when he was in power.

As a chieftain of the APC, are you worried or concerned by the upsurge in the popularity of the Labour Party and its presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi?

This is not the first time that the Labour Party has made efforts to win the Presidency. If you remember, popular journalist, Mr. Dele Momodu, tried to contest under the party, but the party failed. That was even when the party had a governor elected on its platform. In Ondo State, they had thousands of polling booths and they still lost in Ondo State.

But people are donating and supporting his bid willingly…

How does a donation of a campaign building translate to electoral victory? The person who donated the building, how many places would he be able to visit even in his state during the election? I have contested before and I know that the intricacies of electioneering are more complex and not as straightforward as the people take it to be. The logistics for running a successful election is so cumbersome and I don’t think that those in the Labour Party have full grasp of what the situation is for them to make any form of appreciable showing at the polls. We are not in anyway bothered by what you call their upsurge. What we have going on in the country regarding members of the Labour Party who call themselves Obidient Movement is just mere euphoria.

