Buhari has enough time to put the country in good condition -Afenifere

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari still has enough time to tackle the insecurity and economic crisis rocking the country before the end of his tenure next year.

The mainstream Yoruba organisation, through its Secretary, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, said President Buhari still has enough time to remedy some of the crisis bedeviling the country before his tenure expires next year.

In a statement, Afenifere said Buhari should not because of the enormity of the problems confronting the country resign but sit up and address the challenges facing the populace.

Ebiseeni said the statement by President Buhari that he would leave when his tenure expires next year and that he was already looking towards his departure date was not enough a soothing balm to the people. Rather, he should confront the crisis rocking the nation headlong.

According to him, the president should summon the courage of a general in the army and statesman to clean the Nigerian augean stable.

