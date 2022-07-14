News

Buhari has enough time to put the country in good condition -Afenifere

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari still has enough time to tackle the insecurity and economic crisis rocking the country before the end of his tenure next year.
The mainstream Yoruba organisation, through its Secretary, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, said President Buhari still has enough time to remedy some of the crisis bedeviling the country before his tenure expires next year.
In a statement, Afenifere said Buhari should not because of the enormity of the problems confronting the country resign but sit up and address the challenges facing the populace.
Ebiseeni said the statement by President Buhari that he would leave when his tenure expires next year and that he was already looking towards his departure date was not enough a soothing balm to the people. Rather, he should confront the crisis rocking the nation headlong.
According to him, the president should summon the courage of a general in the army and statesman to clean the Nigerian augean stable.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LPPC shortlists 129 lawyers for elevation to SAN

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) yesterday shortlisted 129 lawyers for elevation to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN). Out of the 129 shortlisted candidates 73 are practicing lawyers, while 56 are from the academia.   The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, who doubles as Secretary of the LPPC, […]
News

Israel uncovers tunnel from Gaza, military holds Hamas responsible

Posted on Author Reporter

    Israel discovered a new cross-border tunnel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday that its military said extended “dozens of metres underground” and into southern Israel. The military said its engineers discovered the tunnel using underground sensors attached to a concrete barrier that, once completed, will run 65 kilometres (40 miles) around Gaza, reports […]
News

Pierre Subeh- the Business Specialist who strives to bring social change

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Pierre Subeh is a writer, business specialist and award-winning Executive Producer. He established the X Network, which is a commercialization, branding and research company.     It had many significant clients in the past such as Apple, Abbott Laboratories, Pepsi, and Starbucks. He has been involved with a number of business publications including Forbes, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica