Buhari has failed Nigeria grossly, says Saraki

A former Senate President and a two-term Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has in his almost eight years in office grossly failed his Northern Nigeria and the country in general. Bukola Saraki whose Presidential campaign trail visited Kano on Thursday night said Buhari promised to give Nigerians power but today the country is worse off in energy supply.

“The President said he will provide effective security of lives and properties, but today Nigerians cannot even travel to closer towns without fear and uncertainty regarding what will happen to them, while across the country criminalities have taken their toll,” he said.

The former Senate President who was represented by the Campaign Director, “Bukola Saraki Presidential Campaigns Directorate”, during the Kano/Jigawa States visits, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, who himself is a former Federal Minister and Senator, together with former Kwara State Governor, Shaba Lafiyagi, Dr. Musa Ahmad, said they had surveyed the number of people who are contesting the Presidency in 2023 and looked at the performances of APC/President Muhammadu Buhari, agreed that only Bukola Saraki could salvage situation that would be left behind by the government by 2023.

 

