Buhari has failed Nigerians, says Father Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Father Ejike Mbaka, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because God is angry with him over the parlous state of the nation. Mbaka, an erstwhile staunch supporter of President Buhari in the build-up to the 2015 elections, said the President should resign or be impeached, over the lingering insecurity, kidnapping and banditry across the nation. Speaking at the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Mbaka said it was wrong for President Buhari to “maintain grave silence” despite the widespread killings in the country, which has heightened fear, anger and disappointment among Nigerians.

He said: “I know people will say, Mbaka did you not pray for Buhari, did Samuel not anoint Saul? What are you talking about? Am I the creator of Buhari? God created him, Nigerians trusted him because he has done well sometimes ago but now how can people just be dying? “God will ask Nigerians: Nigerians why are you crying? We are crying because our leaders have failed us woefully.

If it is in a civilized country, by now, President Buhari will resign. Quote me anywhere and let the whole world hear it. By now, with what is happening, President Buhari should honourably resign. “We are crying because we don’t have a shepherd. All those that will fight what I’m saying now will eventually suffer the rot. If you can’t do it, either you resign or you be changed. A good coach cannot watch his team defeated when he has players sitting watching on the bench. Either Buhari resigns by himself or he will be impeached. “This statement is too mysterious and supernatural. I know that people will begin to fight it. The chief security officer consulting on lives in the country will be sitting down not making any comment.”

