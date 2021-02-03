News Top Stories

Buhari has never interfered in NNPC operations –Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari remains the only president that has never interfered in the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, who declared this in Sokoto while delivering the Usmanu Danfodiyo University’s 2021 First Quarter Public Lecture Series, commended President Buhari for giving the Corporation’s Management free-hand to deliver on its mandate.

Speaking on the topic, “Navigating Energy Transition and the Imperatives of University-Industry Collaboration,” Kyari noted that the non-interference with what the NNPC does as a Corporation by President Buhari is unprecedented.

“That is very unprecedented, and it has gone a long way to help us deliver on our mandate, especially the drive towards domestic gas utilization,” Kyari stated. The GMD tasked governments and institutions on the African continent to adopt technology and innovation to achieve energy sufficiency and its economic multiplier effect on their people.

“African governments and institutions must rise to the occasion to leverage technology and innovation to support energy sufficiency, industrialization, job creation and economic growth,” Kyari emphasized. He said the NNPC, as Africa’s biggest national oil company, which is already building on the convergence of new technologies and innovative business models, was set to play an important role in the future of energy. “NNPC has set the necessary machineries to lead Africa in transition to low-carbon energy and renewables. We are taking firm position in this transition by institutionalizing the necessary enablers for success,” he stated.

The GMD added that in line with this drive, NNPC has established a Renewable Energy Division and completely transformed the NNPC Research and Development (R&D) Division to NNPC Research, Technology and Innovation Centre as part of its key initiatives to transit to an energy company of global excellence.

He noted that the oil industry alone cannot drive substantial innovation without sustained collabo- ration with universities, research institutes, manufacturers, policy makers and regulators. Also speaking at the occasion, Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, called on the National Assembly to ensure the passage of the all-important bill, stressing that the lawmakers must not allow the efforts of the GMD and his colleagues within the industry to go in vain. Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of the occasion and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said NNPC under Kyari has recorded remarkable strides, one of which was the tireless efforts seen in transforming the corporation into a knowledge-driven organization through collaboration with the academia and other stakeholders.

