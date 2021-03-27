News

Buhari has no good ideas for governance –Northern Elders Forum

Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that he was convinced that the presidency has run out of ideas. Baba-Ahmed stated this in an interview with Channel Television monitored on Friday. Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, who was also interviewed, had said the opposition was exploiting the challenges experienced by the current administration. He attributed the recent calls for secession to “charlatans” sponsored to threaten and bully the president into making the wrong decisions.

Responding, Baba- Ahmed said the manner in which Shehu spoke has made him depressed and that he has concluded that the presidency has run out of ideas. The NEF spokesman added that Nigerians wanted an end to the spate of kidnappings in the country and that excuses were no longer tenable.

“Hearing him speak in this manner, I’m more depressed than I was when I came into this studio. This is how the spokesperson of the president will respond, just telling people arrests are being made. We don’t see anybody being arrested. If they are arrested, why are they not being prosecuted? Yes, he’s right, banditry and kidnapping have become an industry,” he said.

“This thing has grown into a big industry right under the nose of the president. There’s no way you can deflect attention from this. How do you explain the growing sophistication of the criminals in this country? “You can only do that by acknowledging the failure of the government to secure its citizens. Listening to Garba, to be honest, I just think that the presidency has run out of ideas.

