Buhari has not approved increase in pms pump price –Sylva

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved any price increase for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel as is being reported. Reports have it the federal government on Thursday directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) to adjust the pump price of petrol up to N185 per litre.

It is also reported that while the NNPCL retail outlets or petrol stations in Lagos now sell a litre of PMS for N185, it is sold for N194 in Abuja. It was also reported that price adjustments had already been effected by the NNPCL petrol stations. But Sylva in a statement made available to journalists by his media aide, Horatius Egua, denied any increase in the pump price of PMS.

He said; “President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved any increase in the price of PMS or any other petroleum product for that matter. There is no reason for President Muhammadu Buhari to renege on his earlier promise not to approve any increase in the price of PMS at this time. ‘‘Mr President is sensitive to the plights of the ordinary Nigerian and has said repeatedly that he understands the challenges of the ordinary Nigerian and would not want to cause untold hardship for the electorate. “Government will not approve any increase of PMS secretly without due consultations with the relevant stakeholders.

The President has not directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) or any agency for that matter to increase the price of fuel. This is not the time for any price increase in the pump price of PMS. “What is playing out is the handiwork of mischief makers and those planning to discredit the achievements of Mr President in the oil and gas sector of the economy. I appeal to Nigerians to remain calm and law-abiding as the government is working hard to bring normalcy to fuel supply and distribution in the country.”

 

