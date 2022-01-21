Buhari has nothing to offer Nigerians, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday lamented the worsening economic hardship Nigerians are passing through under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the President has nothing to offer Nigerians. Thegovernoradmonished Nigerianswithnopermanent voter card (PVC) to go out and obtain one while getting prepared to vote out the APC in next year’s general election.

Besides, the governor lauded the National Assembly for heeding to the advice of the PDP Governors’ Forum that was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to delete the clause in the constitution that has to do with direct primaries and appeal tothePresidenttoassenttoit. Governor Ortom, who spoke while signing the law to amend the Open Grazing ProhibitionandRanchesEstablishment Law, 2017 at the GovernmentHouse, Makurdi, saidtheAPCgovernment has failed especially in the fight against corruption and intacklinginsecurity, among other things.

