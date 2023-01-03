Buhari has rekindled hope for credible elections, says CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed hope for free, fair and credible elections this year with his recent charge to security agencies to maintain a high sense of professionalism as well as his New Year message, urging Nigerians to resist attempts by politicians to disrupt the 2023 general election.

The CNPP, in a New Year message signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, noted that a successful transition to a new administration will only be possible if all stakeholders ensure the credibility of the forthcoming general elections.

According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, without the neutrality of all security agencies and the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the dream of a smooth transition to the next administration on May 29, 2023 will be a mirage.

The statement read in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari was clearly on point when he disclosed last Wednesday that he has charged security agencies to do away with anything that will soil the nation’s democratic process “The CNPP stands with President Buhari on the professional neutrality of security agencies in the forthcoming general elections, particularly the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“For the fact that these elections are coming first, in February this year, both security agencies and INEC have the patriotic duty to ensure that the elections were held without violence and undue interference from politicians, their agents, and the enemies of our democracy.

“We also stand with President Buhari on his charge to Nigerians to resist attempts by politicians to disrupt the forthcoming polls. His new year message is indeed valedictory and his words suitable for the season as electing credible leaders will be the begging of solving Nigeria’s numerous economic and security problems.”

CNPP said Nigeria cannot afford to have a new crop of corrupt politicians and their cronies take over the country’s leadership after the 2023 polls. It therefore charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to prevent efforts by politicians to buy votes during the elections.

